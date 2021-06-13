Home Entertainment Kamala Harris Became First Sitting VP In Pride Parade

Kamala Harris Became First Sitting VP In Pride Parade

Bradly Lamb
She’s the first woman, first Black person, first Indian person, AND first HBCU grad to become VP. That’s a hell of a lot of firsts!


Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

And she just added another one to the list! Yesterday, Kamala became the first sitting Vice President to march in a Pride parade!!


Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

The 56-year-old attended Capital Pride in Washington, D.C. with her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.


Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Doug wore a shirt saying, “Love first,” in rainbow text. Kamala’s shirt read, “Love is love.”


Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

According to NBC Washington, she spoke briefly at the event. “We need to make sure that our transgender community and our youth are all protected. We need, still, protections around employment and housing.”


Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

“There is so much more work to do, and I know we are committed,” she concluded.


Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Kamala is out here setting the standard for all Vice Presidents to come! We love to see it!

