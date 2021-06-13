Jennifer Lopez Seems To Be Wearing Ben Affleck’s Shirt

I, for one, am totally here for the slow yet sure rekindling of this romance.
Readers, I have assembled you here today for some life-changing breaking news. Once again, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have us waiting with bated breath amid their will-they, won’t-they shenanigans.
On Thursday, J.Lo was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a shirt that we may or may not have seen before.
Wherever could we have seen this red-and-gray checkered plaid button down?
Are you seeing this right now?
You probably know all the deets because I’m assuming you’ve been following this saga as closely as I have been. But on the off chance you have some reasonable excuse for not doing so (unlikely), I got you covered.
What happened next? Well, as Avril Lavigne sings in “Sk8er Boi,” “Can I make it any more obvious?”
According to E!, J.Lo is moving to L.A. to pursue a “fresh start” with Affleck. So, and no pressure or anything, but this is me waiting for them to confirm quite possibly one of the best things happening in the world right now.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!