Jennifer Lopez Seems To Be Wearing Ben Affleck’s Shirt

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
7

I, for one, am totally here for the slow yet sure rekindling of this romance.

Readers, I have assembled you here today for some life-changing breaking news. Once again, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have us waiting with bated breath amid their will-they, won’t-they shenanigans.


Jeff Vinnick / Getty Images

On Thursday, J.Lo was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a shirt that we may or may not have seen before.

Wherever could we have seen this red-and-gray checkered plaid button down?


ABC / Via i.imgur.com

I’ll pause (for dramatic effect, of course).

That’s right. The one, the only: Ben Affleck — the most relatable A-lister there is.


BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ta-da! The actor was photographed wearing this incredibly similar shirt back in May.

Are you seeing this right now?


The Mega Agency, BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Look at these photos side-by-side, remember to inhale and exhale. And then think about how the re-styled button down with the white crop top puts a modern spin on the boyfriend hoodie — emphasis on boyfriend.


You probably know all the deets because I’m assuming you’ve been following this saga as closely as I have been. But on the off chance you have some reasonable excuse for not doing so (unlikely), I got you covered.

Back in January, Affleck and Ana De Armas broke up after nearly a year of dating.


Mega / GC Images

And, of course, we took our time to mourn this loss.

And, in April, J.Lo and fiancé Alex Rodriguez announced they were no more.


Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection

The former couple told Today that they realized they were “better as friends.”

What happened next? Well, as Avril Lavigne sings in “Sk8er Boi,” “Can I make it any more obvious?”


Niko / LaStarPixMEDIA / BACKGRID

Enter Bennifer 2.0 (the It Couple were briefly engaged in 2004 before breaking it off and, subsequently, our hearts). J.Lo and Affleck were spotted numerous times: out and about in Montana and vacationing (and possibly doing some other things per J.Lo’s hair, ahem) in Miami. Affleck was even seen smirking while leaving Miss Jenny From the Block’s house a week and a half ago.

Naturally, Twitter is in flames (in a good way), and Matt Damon is also super happy about it.

AND LIKE A PHOENIX, AS THE PROPHECY FORETOLD, LIKE A MOTOROLA STARTAC CELLULAR TELEPHONE DROPPED IN WATER AND SAVED BY BEING DRAINED OVERNIGHT IN RICE, BENNIFER RISES AGAIN!!!


Via Twitter: @SaraJBenincasa

I can’t help but feel so alive.

According to E!, J.Lo is moving to L.A. to pursue a “fresh start” with Affleck. So, and no pressure or anything, but this is me waiting for them to confirm quite possibly one of the best things happening in the world right now.


Columbia / courtesy Everett Collection

In conclusion, all hail Bennifer.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR