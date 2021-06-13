Japanese shares track Wall Street higher, gains capped as investors await Fed’s statement

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese shares rose on Monday led by tire makers and shippers, following the weekend’s solid finish on Wall Street, though gains were capped as investors remained cautions ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting this week.

The Nikkei share average gained 0.37% to 29,055.20 by 0203 GMT, after trimming gains of as much as 0.9% earlier in the session. The broader Topix rose 0.19% to 1,957.89.

“We do not have any market-moving catalysts in Japan and most of the markets in Asia are closed. Investors tend to book profits in such an environment,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

“Investors are also cautious for making active bets ahead of the Fed’s meeting later this week.”

U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high closing, while the Nasdaq gained the most among three major indexes.

Japanese investors are now eyeing the Fed’s statement at the conclusion of this week’s two-day monetary policy meeting, which will be parsed for clues regarding the central bank’s timetable for raising key interest rates.

Tire makers were the top gainers among the 33 industry subindexes, with Bridgestone up 1.32%, Yokohama Rubber jumping 2.32% and Toyo Tire advancing 2.74%.