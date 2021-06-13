Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.79% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the added 0.79%.

The best performers of the session on the were Liveperson (TASE:), which rose 3.99% or 740 points to trade at 19290 at the close. Meanwhile, Energix (TASE:) added 3.52% or 41 points to end at 1207 and Shikun & Binui (TASE:) was up 2.63% or 53 points to 2065 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Perrigo (TASE:), which fell 1.09% or 170 points to trade at 15450 at the close. Melisron (TASE:) declined 0.74% or 170 points to end at 22710 and Mizrahi Tefahot (TASE:) was down 0.59% or 60 points to 10060.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 310 to 152 and 26 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 0.74% or 0.52 to $70.81 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.10% or 0.07 to hit $72.59 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.90% or 17.15 to trade at $1879.25 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.39% to 3.2538, while EUR/ILS fell 0.10% to 3.9402.

The US Dollar Index Futures was unchanged 0.00% at 90.527.

