Indian Government Reportedly Considers Regulating Crypto as an Asset Class By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Indian Government Reportedly Considers Regulating Crypto as an Asset Class
  • Indian government reportedly considers regulating crypto as an asset class
  • The government will likely introduce a crypto bill during the next Parliament session.

According to local news, India may be looking into regulating crypto as an asset class. The report says that it might be under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Based on the report, the Indian government will likely introduce a crypto bill during the next Parliament session.

For a reminder, last month, Indian regulators have decided to leave the crypto ban decision up to individual banks. The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) believes that banks should choose to either support or ban crypto transactions themselves.

However, the local news said that the government has moved away from its earlier hostile stance towards cryptos. And will most likely list BTC as

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR