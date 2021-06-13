Indian Government Reportedly Considers Regulating Crypto as an Asset Class By CoinQuora



Indian Government Reportedly Considers Regulating Crypto as an Asset Class



The government will likely introduce a crypto bill during the next Parliament session.

According to local news, India may be looking into regulating crypto as an asset class. The report says that it might be under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Based on the report, the Indian government will likely introduce a crypto bill during the next Parliament session.

For a reminder, last month, Indian regulators have decided to leave the crypto ban decision up to individual banks. The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) believes that banks should choose to either support or ban crypto transactions themselves.

However, the local news said that the government has moved away from its earlier hostile stance towards cryptos. And will most likely list BTC as

