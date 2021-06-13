Halle Bailey Little Mermaid Set Pictures

🎶 What would I pay to spend a day warm on the sand? 🎵

It’s time to fish the gossip: The first pics of Halle Bailey as Ariel in the Disney live-action Little Mermaid movie have surfaced.


If you need a quick re-fisher, Halle Bailey — of Chloe X Halle fame — will be playing the lead, with Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Awkwafina as Scuttle to round out the cast.


Yes, two bad fish puns in as many paragraphs, did I stutter?

As for Prince Eric, he’ll be played by Jonah Hauer-King, who you might recognize from The Last Photograph or the 2017 TV mini-series version of Little Women.


Well, pics of Halle and Jonah finally emerged this week showing them (seemingly) rehearsing in Sardina, Italy — complete with mermaid tail.


Presumably, the wetsuit and shorts won’t actually be part of the finished look.

It sure looks like they’re having a merry time!

Personally, I would plaice my bets on this being the scene where Ariel rescues Eric after the shipwreck.

Are you excited to sea the remake? Do you just want me to stop making fish puns? LMK in the comments!

