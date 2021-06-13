GOP’s Collins Aims for ‘Targeted, Responsible’ Spending Plan

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The infrastructure spending package developed by a bipartisan group of U.S. senators will be “targeted” and “responsible,” one of its architects said on Sunday.

Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine continued to call for spending to be confined to traditional priorities like repairing roads, bridges and airports, and split off from the broader proposals of the Biden administration like elder care funding.

“We can look at these issues, but they are not infrastructure and they should be considered separately. And I believe they will be,” Collins said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Her comments continued a months-long debate about what should be considered “infrastructure.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi countered that an exclusive focus on bricks-and-mortar spending “is, by and large, something that could have been talked about 50 years ago.”

Collins is among a bipartisan group of 10 senators that has formulated a $1.2 trillion deal on an infrastructure bill they will pitch to President Joe Biden.

‘Compromise Framework’

Biden had been meeting with a group of Republican senators led by Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia but the talks ended last week without an agreement. The White House sought a plan that would total $1.7 billion.