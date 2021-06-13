Ferrari’s fashions reveal high-performance fabrics with ‘couture touch’

Article content

MARANELLO — Ferrari on Sunday rolled out its first in-house fashion collection, offering fans of the Ferrari brand and its supercars a touch of “couture” within a contemporary clothing range.

The launch marks a major step in Ferrari’s new brand strategy, one of its biggest investments outside the car business, which the company wants to account for around 10% of the profits in 7-10 years.

Ferrari’s plans to extend its brand also include a new restaurant in hometown Maranello in northern Italy with Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura.

The fashions, by creative director and former Armani designer Rocco Iannone, were on show at the Ferrari plant in Maranello, with a catwalk set up on the assembly line for the “Prancing Horse” V12 sports cars, such as the new 812 Competizione.

“We want to attract young people and women,” Iannone said. “Our targets are not just those who buy a Ferrari but also those who have awareness of the brand and of its values,” he said.

Iannone, 37, a native of Calabria in the south of Italy, said he worked hard on fabrics, which include silk, with a printed pattern of Ferrari iconography, and nylon.

“Most of them are high performance technical fabrics but with a haute-couture touch,” he said.