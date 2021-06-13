Exclusive-Shell considering possible sale of U.S. Permian assets By Reuters

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Shell logo is seen reflected in a car’s side mirror at a petrol station in west London, Britain, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

By Ron Bousso, Jessica Resnick-Ault and David French

(Reuters) – Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell (LON:) is reviewing its holdings in the largest oil field in the United States for a possible sale as the company looks to focus on its most profitable oil-and-gas assets and grow its low-carbon investments, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The sale could be for part or all of Shell’s position in the U.S. Permian Basin, located mostly in Texas. The holdings could be worth as much as $10 billion, the sources said, on condition of anonymity because the talks are private.

Shell declined to comment.

