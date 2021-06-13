Ethereum’s $1.5B options expiry on June 25 will be a make-or-break moment By Cointelegraph

Ethereum’s $1.5B options expiry on June 25 will be a make-or-break moment
On June 25, Ether (ETH) will face its largest options expiry in 2021 as $1.5 billion worth of open interest will be settled. This figure is 30% larger than March’s 26 expiry, which took place as Ether price plunged 17% in 5 days and bottomed near $1,550.
However, Ether rallied 56% after March’s options expiry, reaching $2,500 within three weeks. These moves were completely uncorrelated to ‘s (BTC). Therefore, it is essential to understand if a similar market structure could be underway for June 25 futures and options expiry.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.