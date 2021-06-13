Ethereum Co-Founder Anthony Di Iorio Bets Big on ADA and DOT By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Ethereum Co-Founder Anthony Di Iorio Bets Big on ADA and DOT
Ethereum Co-Founder Anthony Di Iorio Bets Big on ADA and DOT
- co-founder Anthony Di Iorio says he is betting big on ADA and DOT
- Both projects are led by other Ethereum co-founders
- Also, Di Iorio added that he is keeping things simple by only investing in top projects
Ethereum co-founder Anthony Di Iorio is betting big on (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT). In fact, Di Iorio invested in both projects because of their goal-oriented teams.
The Ethereum co-founder shared this in a recent interview with Anthony Pompliano on The Pomp Podcast.https:/…
