Ethereum Co-Founder Anthony Di Iorio Bets Big on ADA and DOT By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

© Reuters. Ethereum Co-Founder Anthony Di Iorio Bets Big on ADA and DOT

Add New Post

(opens in a new tab)Add titleEthereum Co-Founder Anthony Di Iorio Bets Big on ADA and DOT

  • co-founder Anthony Di Iorio says he is betting big on ADA and DOT
  • Both projects are led by other Ethereum co-founders
  • Also, Di Iorio added that he is keeping things simple by only investing in top projects

Ethereum co-founder Anthony Di Iorio is betting big on (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT). In fact, Di Iorio invested in both projects because of their goal-oriented teams.

The Ethereum co-founder shared this in a recent interview with Anthony Pompliano on The Pomp Podcast.https:/…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR