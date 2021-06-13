Ethereum Co-Founder Anthony Di Iorio Bets Big on ADA and DOT By CoinQuora



co-founder Anthony Di Iorio says he is betting big on ADA and DOT

Both projects are led by other Ethereum co-founders

Also, Di Iorio added that he is keeping things simple by only investing in top projects

Ethereum co-founder Anthony Di Iorio is betting big on (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT). In fact, Di Iorio invested in both projects because of their goal-oriented teams.

The Ethereum co-founder shared this in a recent interview with Anthony Pompliano on The Pomp Podcast.https:/…

