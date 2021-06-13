Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Poised for a Surge to $100 By CoinQuora



Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Poised for a Surge to $100



(ETC) looks poised for a surge

Technical indicators show that ETC could go up to $105

Also, one reason that could help the altcoin surge is its upcoming ECIP-1103 upgrade

Classic price poised for a surge. The altcoin has been outperforming the market recently but can it bounce back over the $100 resistance level?

The crypto market has been experiencing a rough ride. Many altcoins have sunk to less than half their value in less than a month. However, Ethereum Classic managed to rebound faster than most of the market. In addition, the altcoin has managed to hold its ground against the bearish market.

In fact, looking at Ethereum Classic price charts, the asset looks poised for a surge.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

