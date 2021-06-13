Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Poised for a Surge to $100 By CoinQuora

Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Poised for a Surge to $100
- (ETC) looks poised for a surge
- Technical indicators show that ETC could go up to $105
- Also, one reason that could help the altcoin surge is its upcoming ECIP-1103 upgrade
Classic price poised for a surge. The altcoin has been outperforming the market recently but can it bounce back over the $100 resistance level?
The crypto market has been experiencing a rough ride. Many altcoins have sunk to less than half their value in less than a month. However, Ethereum Classic managed to rebound faster than most of the market. In addition, the altcoin has managed to hold its ground against the bearish market.
In fact, looking at Ethereum Classic price charts, the asset looks poised for a surge.
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.