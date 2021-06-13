Erdogan says he and Biden must leave troubles behind at NATO meeting

Article content

ISTANBUL — Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he and U.S. President Joe Biden must use a meeting on Monday to move on from past troubles, including a bitter dispute over Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 missiles.

Before traveling to Monday’s NATO summit in Brussels, Erdogan said he expected an “unconditional approach” from Washington when he sat down with Biden for their first face-to-face session since last year’s U.S. elections.

He said he would also raise the White House’s recognition of the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the then Ottoman Empire as “genocide,” a move which had infuriated Ankara, and the U.S. removal of Turkey from an F-35 fighter jet program.

The Turkish president, who relied on a close personal relationship with Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump to iron out past crises, has been frustrated by the more critical and distanced approach from the new U.S. administration.

Erdogan had to wait three months after Biden’s inauguration for their first contact, an awkward phone call in April when the U.S. president informed him of the genocide-recognition plan.

“We need to put Turkey-U.S. ties on the table first-hand,” Erdogan told reporters at Istanbul’s airport on Sunday.