Elon Musks lays out when Tesla will begin accepting Bitcoin payments By Cointelegraph

Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk says his electric-vehicle company will start accepting (BTC) payments once there’s confirmation that miners are utilizing clean energy, offering a glimmer of hope that the FUD surrounding digital assets could soon subside.

Musk responded to a Cointelegraph tweet about recent accusations from Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka, who called on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate the billionaire for allegedly manipulating Bitcoin’s price.