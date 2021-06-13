Elon Musks lays out when Tesla will begin accepting Bitcoin payments By Cointelegraph

Elon Musks lays out when Tesla will begin accepting Bitcoin payments
Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk says his electric-vehicle company will start accepting (BTC) payments once there’s confirmation that miners are utilizing clean energy, offering a glimmer of hope that the FUD surrounding digital assets could soon subside.
Musk responded to a Cointelegraph tweet about recent accusations from Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka, who called on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate the billionaire for allegedly manipulating Bitcoin’s price.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.