El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption may jeopardize IMF negotiations: JPMorgan By Cointelegraph

JPMorgan (NYSE:) is the latest source to respond to El Salvador’s decision to adopt (BTC) as legal currency within the country.

In a client note tweeted by @DocumentingBTC, the United States banking giant stated that there was little economic benefit to El Salvador adopting BTC as a parallel legal tender to the U.S. dollar.