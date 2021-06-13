Dollar little changed as traders seek direction from Fed meeting

Article content
TOKYO — The U.S. dollar held steady
against major currencies on Monday, after posting its biggest
weekly gain in more than a month, as traders closed short
positions ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.
The greenback was trading little changed at $1.21075 against
the euro in Asia, after touching an almost one-month
top of $1.2093 in the previous session, amid caution ahead of
the Fed meeting that runs two days to Wednesday.
The yen was at 109.715, after weakening to 109.840
on Friday for the first time since June 4.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency
against six rivals, was mostly flat at 90.510 from as high as
90.612 on Friday. It finished last week with a 0.4% advance.
In recent weeks, the index has fluctuated as traders weighed
if inflationary pressure as the economy reopens after the
pandemic could force the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)
into an earlier tapering of stimulus.
Repeated comments by policy makers that inflation would be
transitory calmed those jitters, but markets also now anticipate
the Fed may be close to giving clues on the timing for slimming
its asset-purchase program.
“The dollar repositioning shows some nerves heading into the

FOMC policy update,” NAB strategist Jason Wong wrote in a note.
“Over the past month there appears to have been a growing
chorus that the time to talk about tapering bond purchases had
been reached.”
Among other currencies, New Zealand’s dollar held
onto declines from last week to trade at $0.71315, after
matching the lowest since mid-April at $0.71160 on Friday.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin traded around
$39,000 after recovering from close to $31,000 last week.
Rival ether was at around $2,500, the middle of a
narrowing trading range spanning the past month.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0029 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.2105 $1.2109 -0.03% -0.92% +1.2112 +1.2103
Dollar/Yen 109.7550 109.6600 +0.09% +6.26% +109.7650 +109.7300
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.8983 0.8980 +0.05% +1.55% +0.8983 +0.8978
Sterling/Dollar 1.4114 1.4114 +0.01% +3.32% +1.4118 +1.4096
Dollar/Canadian 1.2160 1.2170 -0.08% -4.51% +1.2164 +1.2157
Aussie/Dollar 0.7704 0.7707 -0.04% +0.15% +0.7710 +0.7701
NZ 0.7137 0.7128 +0.13% -0.61% +0.7141 +0.7130
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Himani Sarkar)