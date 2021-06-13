Dollar little changed as traders seek direction from Fed meeting

Matilda Colman
TOKYO — The U.S. dollar held steady

against major currencies on Monday, after posting its biggest

weekly gain in more than a month, as traders closed short

positions ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.

The greenback was trading little changed at $1.21075 against

the euro in Asia, after touching an almost one-month

top of $1.2093 in the previous session, amid caution ahead of

the Fed meeting that runs two days to Wednesday.

The yen was at 109.715, after weakening to 109.840

on Friday for the first time since June 4.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency

against six rivals, was mostly flat at 90.510 from as high as

90.612 on Friday. It finished last week with a 0.4% advance.

In recent weeks, the index has fluctuated as traders weighed

if inflationary pressure as the economy reopens after the

pandemic could force the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)

into an earlier tapering of stimulus.

Repeated comments by policy makers that inflation would be

transitory calmed those jitters, but markets also now anticipate

the Fed may be close to giving clues on the timing for slimming

its asset-purchase program.

“The dollar repositioning shows some nerves heading into the

FOMC policy update,” NAB strategist Jason Wong wrote in a note.

“Over the past month there appears to have been a growing

chorus that the time to talk about tapering bond purchases had

been reached.”

Among other currencies, New Zealand’s dollar held

onto declines from last week to trade at $0.71315, after

matching the lowest since mid-April at $0.71160 on Friday.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin traded around

$39,000 after recovering from close to $31,000 last week.

Rival ether was at around $2,500, the middle of a

narrowing trading range spanning the past month.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0029 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.2105 $1.2109 -0.03% -0.92% +1.2112 +1.2103

Dollar/Yen 109.7550 109.6600 +0.09% +6.26% +109.7650 +109.7300

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.8983 0.8980 +0.05% +1.55% +0.8983 +0.8978

Sterling/Dollar 1.4114 1.4114 +0.01% +3.32% +1.4118 +1.4096

Dollar/Canadian 1.2160 1.2170 -0.08% -4.51% +1.2164 +1.2157

Aussie/Dollar 0.7704 0.7707 -0.04% +0.15% +0.7710 +0.7701

NZ 0.7137 0.7128 +0.13% -0.61% +0.7141 +0.7130

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

