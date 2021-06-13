Dollar little changed as traders seek direction from Fed meeting

Article content

TOKYO — The U.S. dollar held steady

against major currencies on Monday, after posting its biggest

weekly gain in more than a month, as traders closed short

positions ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.

The greenback was trading little changed at $1.21075 against

the euro in Asia, after touching an almost one-month

top of $1.2093 in the previous session, amid caution ahead of

the Fed meeting that runs two days to Wednesday.

The yen was at 109.715, after weakening to 109.840

on Friday for the first time since June 4.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency

against six rivals, was mostly flat at 90.510 from as high as

90.612 on Friday. It finished last week with a 0.4% advance.

In recent weeks, the index has fluctuated as traders weighed

if inflationary pressure as the economy reopens after the

pandemic could force the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)

into an earlier tapering of stimulus.

Repeated comments by policy makers that inflation would be

transitory calmed those jitters, but markets also now anticipate

the Fed may be close to giving clues on the timing for slimming

its asset-purchase program.

“The dollar repositioning shows some nerves heading into the