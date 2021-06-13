Democratic nations in a race to compete with autocratic governments By Reuters

© Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden holds a news conference at the end of the G7 summit, at Cornwall Airport Newquay, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
2/2
NEWQUAY, England (Reuters) – Western democracies are in a race to compete with autocratic governments, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday.
“We’re in a contest, not with China per se, … with autocrats, autocratic governments around the world, as to whether or not democracies can compete with them in a rapidly changing 21st century,” Biden told a news conference at the conclusion of a Group of Seven leaders’ summit in Britain.
On China specifically, Biden said: “I think you’re gonna see just straightforward dealing with China.
“As I’ve told Xi Jinping myself, I’m not looking for conflict. Where we cooperate, we’ll cooperate; where we disagree I’m going to state this frankly, and we are going to respond to actions that are inconsistent.”
