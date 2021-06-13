Dare to DeFi: DeFi Summit’s First-Ever Global Virtual Conference Brings Together Over 120 Top Industry Leaders

Article content

World’s biggest conference dedicated to decentralized finance kicks off June 14 with talks, demos and a massive roster of more than 120 speakers

HOUSTON — The largest-ever dedicated conference focused specifically on decentralized finance starts today at 9am Pacific Time. DeFi Summit is a weeklong virtual event bringing together the builders and developers that make up the decentralized finance and non-fungible token community. Free to attend, talks and presentations will be held on a broad range of topics, including DEX, wallets, DAOs, NFTs, insurance, lending, and many more.

DeFi Summit 2021 Agenda:

Day 1 (Monday, June 14) – The summit starts with a full day focused on NFTs. Notable speakers include digital artists Pplpleasr and Matty Mo, Max Moore of Sotheby’s, and companies including Axie Infinity, Animoca Brands and Aavegotchi.

Day 2 (Tuesday, June 15) – A mystery billionaire investor is the special guestjoining Polygon Power Hour alongside Stani Kulechov from Aave, Sandeep Naiwal from Polygon and Roc Zacharias from Quickswap. Stay tuned for Coinbase, Unicrypt, Finance.Vote, and YFDAI, plus an exciting panel featuring OG DeFi VCs Leslie Tam of GBV Capital, Miko Matsumura of Gumi Cryptos Capital, and Adrian Lai of Liquefy Labs.