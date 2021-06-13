Corn at 1-week low on improved supply outlook; wheat, soybeans drop

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures fell over 2% on Monday, hitting their lowest in more than a week, as improved outlook for supplies weighed on the market.

Wheat and soybeans slid about 2% each.

“We are in the U.S. weather market and prices are volatile,” said Pranav Bajoria, a director at Singapore-based brokerage Comglobal. “We are also seeing demand destruction at these high prices.”

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 2.7% to $6.66-1/4 a bushel, as of 0219 GMT, after hitting its lowest since June 3 at $6.53 earlier in the session. The new-crop December corn futures lost 4.5%.

Wheat gave up 1.8% to $6.68-1/4 a bushel and soybeans fell 1.9% to $14.80-1/4 a bushel.

Forecasts of cooler U.S. Midwest weather weighed on corn prices.

In South America, the late-planted Argentine corn is enjoying better-than-expected yields, prompting the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange to increase its 2020/21 harvest estimate to 48 million tonnes from a previously estimated 46 million tonnes.

About 37.8% of the crop has been brought in so far, the exchange said in its weekly report. Argentina, with its vast Pampas grains belt, is the world’s No. 3 corn exporter.

Soybean and soyoil prices are being weighed down by a possible U.S. move to reduce biodiesel production.