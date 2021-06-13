Copper trades flat in thin holiday trade

Article content
HANOI — Copper was unchanged on Monday in tepid trade due to a holiday in top consumer China, while worries eased over supply disruption after a strike in Chile was avoided.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was almost flat at $10,007 a tonne by 0305 GMT. Aluminum rose 0.4% to $2,474 a tonne and nickel increased 0.4% to $18,295 a tonne and tin climbed 0.9% to $31,850 a tonne.
The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed for a holiday.
Workers at BHP Group’s Spence copper mine in top producer Chile said last week they had reached a new contract deal with the company, avoiding a strike.
FUNDAMENTALS
* China plans to release state reserves of nonferrous metals copper, aluminum and zinc in a program set to last until the end of 2021, data provider Shanghai Metal Exchange Market and Chinese analysts said.
* Yangshan copper premium
* Copper inventories in warehouses tracked by ShFE
* ShFE tin stockpiles
* ShFE nickel inventories
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar held steady against major currencies on Monday, after posting its biggest weekly gain in more than a month, as traders closed short positions ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0630 India WPI Inflation YY May
0900 EU Industrial Production MM, YY April
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Uttaresh.V)