Chris Hemsworth On Set With Chris Pratt Thor Love And Thunder

Expert trolling aside, the photo confirmation of Star Lord’s involvement in the film is exciting, as it’s been long-assumed that the Guardians of the Galaxy crew would be making an appearance in the 4th Thor film, given how we left everyone in Avengers: Endgame!

Ya know, with Thor leaving rule of Asgard to Valkyrie and fleeing Earth with the Guardians — but definitely NOT being in charge of them or anything???