Cardano Researching ‘Stablefees’ for Cheaper Transactions By CoinQuora

Cardano Researching ‘Stablefees’ for Cheaper Transactions
- is currently researching the future of ‘Stablefees’ mechanism.
- The team said Stablefees can offer fair and predictable transaction pricing.
- The price oracle and global BEC can expand dApp’s ability in the Cardano ecosystem.
On Thursday, Cardano announced in a blog post that the team is currently researching the future of ‘Stablefees’. Furthermore, the team added that the core idea behind Stablefees to have a base price for transactions through pegging to a basket of commodities or currencies.
In the blog post, IOHK, the firm behind Cardano, stated that the purpose of Stablefees would provide fair and predictable price transactions. The team also plans to integrate Stablefees on the platform’s ledger rules and system assets approach.
Moreover, its mechanism involves a native decentrali…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
