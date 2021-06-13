Cardano Flourishes With Alonzo Update and Green Initiative By CoinQuora



Cardano Flourishes With Alonzo Update and Green Initiative



network can create smart contracts with the Alonzo update.

The network is paving the way as a ‘green’ blockchain.

It uses the Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm.

Cardano happily announces that Alonzo is now running smart contracts. The Alonzo mainnet update is set to launch on the Cardano blockchain in late July or early August. However, the Alonzo testnet came out just a couple of weeks ago.

Specifically, this news came out during a fortnightly video update on the IOHK YouTube channel. The marketing and communications director at IOHK, Tim Harrison made the announcement. In particular, he says they are now in a position to ‘talk’ to the Alonzo node.

Additionally, he reveals that Alonzo can create simple smart contracts and pass them to the ledger. The smart contract could be a simple …

