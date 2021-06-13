Canadian Bitcoin ETF adds to its holdings despite steep market correction By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Demand for (BTC) among Canadian investors has not wavered amid the latest price correction, offering further evidence that market participants are capitalizing on heavily discounted prices.

The Purpose Bitcoin ETF, which launched in February, has now accumulated 19,692.149 BTC as of June 13, according to Bybt data. The ETF has added 284.51 BTC over the past seven days and nearly 2,000 BTC since May 15.

A massive breakdown in price has not deterred Canadian investors from seeking exposure to Bitcoin. Source: Bybt.