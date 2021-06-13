Bybit Is Hiring a Volcanologist After El Salvador News By CoinQuora

Bybit Is Hiring a Volcanologist After El Salvador News
- Bybit announces they are hiring a volcanologist.
- El Salvador is exploring renewable energy to power mining.
- The firm’s job application was announced after the El Salvador news on mining BTC.
Bybit, a crypto-derivatives exchange, announces that they are hiring a volcanologist to study how volcanic energy can be used to mine Bitcoin. The announcement came after El Salvador’s President Bukele tweeted about making Bitcoin mining facility out of the country’s volcanos.
Currently, Bybit is seeking a Volcanologist and R&D in Igneous Processes to join their team. Bybit posted this job position after retweeting President Nayib Bukele’s tweet. However, it is not yet clear if Bybit will be working with El Salvador on the research.
I’ve just instructed the president of @LaGeoSV (our stat…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.