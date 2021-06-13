BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, LTC, BCH By Cointelegraph

Price analysis 6/11: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, LTC, BCH
Bitcoin’s (BTC) failure to rise above the critical $40,000 to $42,000 resistance zone is keeping crypto traders on tenterhooks. Some analysts view the sharp rebound from $31,000 level as a sign of accumulation at lower levels while others believe the failure to cross above the overhead resistance indicates that is still not out of the woods yet.
JPMorgan’s cryptocurrency market analysts, led by global market strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, pointed out that after the recent fall, the Bitcoin futures market has shifted from contango to backwardation for the first time since 2018. The analysts believe this is a warning of a possible bear market, similar to the one seen in 2018.
