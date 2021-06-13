Bitcoin’s Death Cross Could Be a Contrarian Buy Signal By CoinQuora



Bitcoin's Death Cross Could Be a Contrarian Buy Signal



The death cross could form as soon as June 19

Analysts are divided over whether the worst is to come or has already passed

However, a death cross is a lagging pattern that mostly shows what has passed

Bitcoin’s looming death cross has the crypto community shook and waiting for what many believe is impending doom.

At this point in time the #bitcoin death cross will be around June 19. pic.twitter.com/qc34MGdI1C — MidnightInvestr (@MidnightInvestr) June 11, 2021

Over the last few weeks, the top crypto has fallen from an all-time high of $64,90…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

