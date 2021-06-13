Bitcoin Taproot upgrade finally locked-in, activation set for November By Cointelegraph

The Taproot upgrade has achieved the first significant milestone on the road to activation as 90% of the (BTC) mining hash rate signaled for the protocol improvement within the current difficulty epoch.

Data from Taproot.watch, a webpage created by Bitcoin developer Hampus Sjöberg, shows the lock-in stage is now completed.

Source: Blockchair.com