Bitcoin surged 9.83 % to $39,035.47 at 22:05 GMT on Sunday, adding $3,492.71 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 40.7% from the year’s low of $27,734 on January 4.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, surged 7 % to $2,532.77 on Sunday, adding $165.77 to its previous close. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)