Bitcoin Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com

Bitcoin Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. Bitcoin Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence

Investing.com – was trading at $39,033.0 by 19:54 (23:54 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, up 10.05% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since June 9.

The move upwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap up to $729.7B, or 45.01% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,184.9B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $34,827.0 to $39,321.6 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 8.73%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $40.4B or 44.80% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $31,158.1270 to $39,321.5898 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 39.74% from its all-time high of $64,778.04 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $2,506.06 on the Investing.com Index, up 5.81% on the day.

Tether was trading at $0.9999 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.04%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $291.2B or 17.96% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $62.6B or 3.86% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

