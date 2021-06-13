Binamon Presents an Elite Gaming Platform for Collectibles and Tradeable NFTs By BTC Peers



Binamon Presents an Elite Gaming Platform for Collectibles and Tradeable NFTs



Binamon is a gaming platform that trades collectible digital monsters in the form of NFTs. The Binamon team has extensive experience in card trading Games like MagicTheGathering and Pokemon. They are also well equipped with programming skills that enabled them to create the project.

How Binamon Works

The BEP-721 NFTs are mined with a $BMON token under a smart contract called Booster (BEP-20). After probability calculations, the force and power of the NFTs are formed randomly. Then three separate Binamon NFTs with distinctive ability are created through the smart contract.

Binamon NFT is an asset that can provide its owners with excellent revenue. Binamon’s strongest NFTs generate the best income that increases their worth. At the same time, customers are tempted to spend more tokens on Binamons that are powerful. The supply will fall, and the price of both $BMON tokens and NFTs will increase.

The Binamons have the following characteristics: Class, Attack, Hornpower (Resistance), and Element. Each feature improves the Binamon value, attaining a higher market price and a more vital game.

Battle Mode

Users can fight one another through the BMON $ tokens with the Battle Mode. The winner is going to receive the award and a tiny percentage burned. Battles between Binamons of the same class are being matched. Smart contracts will solve this struggle.

The stronger the Binamon, the better chance of winning, but the weaker gets a reward.

Binamon Tokenomics

The Binamon tokenomics gives Binamon the needed success to make its roadmap alive and, in turn, bring in profits for investors.

Token symbol: BMON

Total supply: 3,000,000

Hardcap: $2,455,120

Seed Round: $781,200

Private Sale: $1,540,000

Public Sale: $133,920

Initial market cap: $508,896

Initial circulation supply: 353,400,000 (4%)

Total diluted market cap: $13,392,000

Token Utility Cases

There is a lot you can do with $BMON tokens. First, you can create Binamon NFTs mined via the Smart Contract Rooster. Note that the tokens that are used to open Boosters are burned. You can also purchase and sell assets in video games.

$BMON also allows you to buy products on its online platform. When playing in battle mode, you can pay through the tokens, and when you win, they spend the same. Competing in tournaments also requires you to pay an entry fee in BMON tokens. Most importantly, holding tokens allows you to participate in governing the platform.

BMON DAO Governance

BMON holders have a chance to vote at various events hosted by Binamon.

Creating new designs, new functionalities for the video game, solving essential issues in the BINAMON metaverse.

Sale Rounds

The first sale round was scheduled for Saturday, June 12th, 2021, at 18:00 UTC. The seed round was completed in just 15 minutes, raising a total of 1500 BNB. The price for each token was 0.0000283 BNB.

The next round, pre-sale, is scheduled for Monday (NASDAQ:), June 14th, 2021, at 15:00 UTC. Binamon is looking at a total of 2500 BNB, expected from investors for 0.00003846 BNB for each token.

Once the pre-sale round is complete, the listing will begin. 40% of the raised LP will be locked a year. The price of each token will be 0.00005 BNB. Over the sale, the minimum amount will be 1 BNB, while the maximum will be 5 BNB per address.

About Binamon

Binamon is a complete metaverse of Digital Monsters that live on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Binamon is taking advantage of the rare nature of NFTs to bring valuable NTFs and collectibles into the crypto market. Binamon is also giving away a world prize of 1,000,000 USD on ultra-rare NFT that it will deliver on June 25th, 2021. Visit the registration page for more information on how you can participate.

Continue reading on BTC Peers