Abu Dhabi’s ADQ in Talks to Invest $500 Million in Flipkart

(Bloomberg) — Abu Dhabi sovereign fund ADQ is in talks to invest about $500 million in India’s Flipkart, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Walmart Inc.-backed e-commerce firm raises funds ahead of a potential initial public offering next year.

The oil-rich emirate’s newest state investment company is discussing an injection of funds that would value Flipkart between $35 billion and $40 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The fundraising would come ahead of a planned IPO that could take place as soon as 2022, they said.

Flipkart is seeking to raise at least $3 billion and could decide to increase the amount to as much as $3.75 billion, as investors have shown significant interest, the people said.

Considerations are ongoing and the talks could fall apart, the people said. Representatives for Flipkart didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment made outside business hours in India. An ADQ representative was not immediately available to comment.

Flipkart is seeking to raise at least $3 billion from a group of investors including SoftBank Group Corp., Singapore’s GIC Pte and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Bloomberg News reported June 7 citing people familiar with the matter. The group also includes the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the emirate’s largest sovereign wealth funds, the people said at the time.