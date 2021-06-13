59 Weird Facts About Celebrities

So many celebrities with missing fingertips.
2.
Tom Cruise has an asymmetrical face.
3.
Jennifer Lawrence has an “H2O” tattoo to remind her to drink more water.
4.
Taylor Swift has a framed picture of Kanye West interrupting her at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in her living room. It’s captioned, “Life is full of little interruptions.”
8.
In 1978, Tim Allen was arrested for possession of 1.4 pounds of cocaine and was sentenced to three to seven years in jail. He was let out on parole after two years and four months.
10.
Jennifer Lopez was Madonna’s first choice to perform with and, of course, kiss at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.
11.
Vince Vaughn is missing part of his thumb.
13.
A Vanity Fair profile revealed that most close friends and family call Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “Sandy.”
14.
When Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling were on The Mickey Mouse Club, Justin’s mom was Ryan’s legal guardian.
15.
Before shooting the Friends pilot episode, Jennifer Aniston turned down being a cast member on Saturday Night Live.
16.
Channing Tatum played a bartender in Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs” music video. He made $400 for the role.
19.
Before going solo, Britney Spears was in an all-female group called Innosense.
21.
Growing up, Eva Mendes wanted to be a nun, but she changed her mind when she found out they didn’t make any money.
24.
Kate Bosworth has two different-colored eyes.
25.
When Lady Gaga went to NYU, a group of students started a “Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous” Facebook group.
31.
Leonardo DiCaprio’s mom was looking at a Leonardo da Vinci painting in a museum in Italy when Leo first kicked. That’s why he’s named Leonardo.
34.
Jonah Hill had to go to the hospital for bronchitis while filming Wolf of Wall Street. For seven months, he was snorting vitamin D (almost) daily, pretending it was cocaine.
36.
Scarlett Johansson has a twin brother.
His name is Hunter and he has a six-pack.
37.
Rami Malek has an identical twin brother named Sami.
39.
Ashton Kutcher has webbed toes.
40.
Stephen Baldwin has a Hannah Montana tattoo. Miley Cyrus, who was 15 at the time, told Stephen she would let him guest-star on the show if he got the tattoo. He got the tattoo…but never got a chance to guest-star on the show.
41.
Growing up, Katy Perry wasn’t allowed to eat Lucky Charms cereal because luck was “linked to the devil.” Her family also called deviled eggs “angeled eggs.”
45.
JoJo’s Siwa’s real name is Joelle Joanie Siwa.
46.
There was originally a member of the Spice Girls named Michelle, who was replaced by Emma Bunton (Baby Spice).
47.
Keanu Reeves told Jimmy Fallon that he almost changed his name to Chuck Spadina or Templeton Paige Taylor.
48.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Maya Rudolph have been friends since they were 7. Their dads are best friends from college.
51.
Lorde has an Instagram account called “onionringsworldwide” where she rates onion rings.
52.
Priyanka Chopra has a tattoo that says “Daddy’s lil girl” on her wrist.
53.
The idea for YouTube was conceived after the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show when Justin Timberlake ripped off Janet Jackson’s bra thing.
54.
Lana Del Rey’s real name is Lizzy Grant.
56.
Ed Sheeran has a giant lion chest tattoo.
58.
Zac Efron has a small “YOLO” tattoo on his hand.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!