59 Weird Facts About Celebrities

So many celebrities with missing fingertips.

1.

Matthew Perry lost part of his middle finger in a car door.


2.

Tom Cruise has an asymmetrical face.


3.

Jennifer Lawrence has an “H2O” tattoo to remind her to drink more water.

4.

Taylor Swift has a framed picture of Kanye West interrupting her at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in her living room. It’s captioned, “Life is full of little interruptions.”


5.

Martha Stewart started out as a fashion model.


7.

Grimes legally changed her name from Claire to c in 2018. The lowercase is intentional.


8.

In 1978, Tim Allen was arrested for possession of 1.4 pounds of cocaine and was sentenced to three to seven years in jail. He was let out on parole after two years and four months.


9.

Bill Murray was arrested when he was 20 for trying to bring 10 pounds of marijuana on a plane.

10.

Jennifer Lopez was Madonna’s first choice to perform with and, of course, kiss at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.


11.

Vince Vaughn is missing part of his thumb.


12.

Ryan Gosling might have been in the Backstreet Boys.


Ryan told Celebuzz, “When I was doing The Mickey Mouse Club, we were living in the same place as that guy A.J. [McLean] from the Backstreet Boys. They were just forming that band, so he was saying how big they were going to be — and he had a poster of them in his house. We were like, it’s never going to happen. Didn’t they already do that with New Kids [on the Block]? You’re a little late. Cut to…I was wrong.”

13.

A Vanity Fair profile revealed that most close friends and family call Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “Sandy.”


14.

When Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling were on The Mickey Mouse Club, Justin’s mom was Ryan’s legal guardian.


15.

Before shooting the Friends pilot episode, Jennifer Aniston turned down being a cast member on Saturday Night Live.


16.

Channing Tatum played a bartender in Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs” music video. He made $400 for the role.

17.

Ashton Kutcher’s real first name is Christopher.


Christopher Ashton Kutcher.


19.

Before going solo, Britney Spears was in an all-female group called Innosense.

20.

Soon after moving to New York City, Madonna worked at a Dunkin’ Donuts. She was fired after one week for messing with the jelly machine.


21.

Growing up, Eva Mendes wanted to be a nun, but she changed her mind when she found out they didn’t make any money.


His left eye was permanently dilated as a result of a fight he got into when he was 15.

24.

Kate Bosworth has two different-colored eyes.


This is called heterochromia iridis.

25.

When Lady Gaga went to NYU, a group of students started a “Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous” Facebook group.

26.

Matthew Broderick was convicted of careless driving in a car accident in which two people died.


27.

Ryan Cabrera has a tattoo of Ryan Gosling’s face on his leg.


28.

Dennis Rodman has 28 siblings.


29.

Rob Lowe is deaf in his right ear.


30.

Tyra Banks suffers from delphiniphobia (aka a fear of dolphins).


31.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s mom was looking at a Leonardo da Vinci painting in a museum in Italy when Leo first kicked. That’s why he’s named Leonardo.


32.

Jaleel White was the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog in multiple old animated series.


33.

Snoop Dogg and Brandy are first cousins.


34.

Jonah Hill had to go to the hospital for bronchitis while filming Wolf of Wall Street. For seven months, he was snorting vitamin D (almost) daily, pretending it was cocaine.

35.

Katy Perry used to keep a lock of Taylor Swift’s and Miley Cyrus’s hair in her purse.


The three were sharing a dressing room during the Grammys, and for some reason Katy asked each of them for a lock of her hair.

36.

Scarlett Johansson has a twin brother.


His name is Hunter and he has a six-pack.

37.

Rami Malek has an identical twin brother named Sami.


38.

Jamie Lee Curtis is Jake Gyllenhaal’s godmother, and Jake is Heath Ledger’s daughter’s godfather.


39.

Ashton Kutcher has webbed toes.


40.

Stephen Baldwin has a Hannah Montana tattoo. Miley Cyrus, who was 15 at the time, told Stephen she would let him guest-star on the show if he got the tattoo. He got the tattoo…but never got a chance to guest-star on the show.


41.

Growing up, Katy Perry wasn’t allowed to eat Lucky Charms cereal because luck was “linked to the devil.” Her family also called deviled eggs “angeled eggs.”


42.

Michael J. Fox’s middle name doesn’t start with a “J.” His middle name is actually Andrew.


43.

Jon Bon Jovi’s birth name is John Bongiovi Jr.


45.

JoJo’s Siwa’s real name is Joelle Joanie Siwa.


46.

There was originally a member of the Spice Girls named Michelle, who was replaced by Emma Bunton (Baby Spice).

47.

Keanu Reeves told Jimmy Fallon that he almost changed his name to Chuck Spadina or Templeton Paige Taylor.


His agents wanted him to change his name when he moved to Hollywood.

48.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Maya Rudolph have been friends since they were 7. Their dads are best friends from college.


49.

Cameron Diaz and Snoop Dogg went to high school together. She claims he sold her weed.


50.

Matthew McConaughey has a phobia about revolving doors.


51.

Lorde has an Instagram account called “onionringsworldwide” where she rates onion rings.

52.

Priyanka Chopra has a tattoo that says “Daddy’s lil girl” on her wrist.

53.

The idea for YouTube was conceived after the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show when Justin Timberlake ripped off Janet Jackson’s bra thing.


54.

Lana Del Rey’s real name is Lizzy Grant.


55.

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon’s first boyfriend was Timothée Chalamet.


56.

Ed Sheeran has a giant lion chest tattoo.

57.

Hugh Jackman used to be a gym teacher.


58.

Zac Efron has a small “YOLO” tattoo on his hand.


He told David Letterman, “He ate them voraciously. It was like catnip to him. So I thought, What the heck; I’d better do it with him.

