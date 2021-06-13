19 Celebrities Who Look Exactly Like Famous Relatives

They said, “You can copy my answers, just change it a little.”

Listen, I know how genetics work, but sometimes, family members look like basically the same person in a different font.

These 19 celebrities look so much like their famous relatives that it’s a little scary:

1.

Emma Roberts could easily play the younger version of her aunt Julia in a movie.


Barry King / FilmMagic / Via Getty

2.

Elizabeth Olsen could be Mary-Kate and Ashley’s (much taller) triplet.


Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

3.

O’Shea Jackson Jr. looks so much like his dad Ice Cube that he played him in Straight Outta Compton.


Earl Gibson / Getty Images for BET

4.

Reese Witherspoon basically hit copy and paste when she had her daughter, model Ava Phillippe.

5.

Glenn Close and Brooke Shields look more closely related than second cousins.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for HFA / Aaron Davidson / Getty Images for Art Miami / Via Getty

6.

Nicholas Cage has the same face shape as his cousin Sofia Coppola.


J. Vespa / WireImage / Via Getty

7.

Gigi Hadid is basically Yolanda’s mini me.


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret

8.

Melissa McCarthy and her cousin Jenny McCarthy have the exact same eyes.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

9.

Liev Schreiber has the same nose as his half-brother Pablo Schreiber.


Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Via Getty

10.

Snoop Dogg and Brandy are cousins, but they could totally pass as fraternal twins.


Michael Caulfield Archive / WireImage / Via Getty

11.

I’m pretty sure Margaret Qualley’s mother Andie MacDowell is actually just a future version of her who found a time machine.


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

12.

You can definitely tell that Jason Sudeikis and his uncle George Wendt share genes.


Timothy Hiatt / Getty Images

13.

Gwyneth Paltrow is the carbon copy of her mother Blythe Danner.


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

14.

Florence Pugh and her brother Toby Sebastian were definitely made from the same mold.


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Via Getty

15.

Riley Keough shares her grandfather Elvis Presley’s face.


Bettmann / Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images / Via Getty

16.

One glance at Wyatt Russell and his half-sister Kate Hudson, and you know they’re related.


Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

17.

Willow Smith is the perfect blend of her parents, Will and Jada.


Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Via Getty

18.

Drew Barrymore is definitely cut from the same cloth as her grandfather, John Barrymore.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / MGM Studios/Archive Photos / Getty Images) / Via Getty

19.

And finally, Zoë Kravitz is the spitting image of her mother Lisa Bonet.


John Shearer / Getty Images

