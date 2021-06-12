When this indicator lights up, LUNA, MATIC and EGLD usually gain 10% By Cointelegraph

For cryptocurrencies with smaller market capitalizations, finding trading patterns can be even harder. But as the VORTECS Score™ from Cointelegraph Markets Pro continues to absorb the history of almost 200 digital assets, careful analysis of some crypto tokens demonstrates that patterns do exist: Even if they may be invisible to the human eye, the data doesn’t lie.

Consistency is not generally a hallmark of crypto asset price movements. In a market characterized by volatility, outliers often become the norm — while even macro analysis of large cap assets such as and Ether is often wide of the mark.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.