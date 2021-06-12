We’ve passed peak corporation already — Michael Anderson, Framework Ventures By Cointelegraph



We’ve passed peak corporation already — Michael Anderson, Framework Ventures



The pandemic has changed society forever and in many cases, not for the better. But when historians look back in a few decades, will they see this period as a turning point in the transition from an economy dominated by corporations to a new crowdsourced model where participants are incentivized with tokens to grow a project and share in the profits?

It may sound far-fetched given that mega-corporations dominate the present reality, but imagine a world in which Uber (NYSE:) drivers and their passengers own and operate a decentralized rideshare network. Or one where Airbnb property owners, guests and even the cleaning staff share in the success of the cooperative business.

Thinking bigger

More equitable than equity

A long time ago in the startup world

Top Shot in all but name

The importance of community

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph