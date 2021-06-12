We’ve passed peak corporation already — Michael Anderson, Framework Ventures By Cointelegraph

We’ve passed peak corporation already — Michael Anderson, Framework Ventures
The pandemic has changed society forever and in many cases, not for the better. But when historians look back in a few decades, will they see this period as a turning point in the transition from an economy dominated by corporations to a new crowdsourced model where participants are incentivized with tokens to grow a project and share in the profits?
It may sound far-fetched given that mega-corporations dominate the present reality, but imagine a world in which Uber (NYSE:) drivers and their passengers own and operate a decentralized rideshare network. Or one where Airbnb property owners, guests and even the cleaning staff share in the success of the cooperative business.
Thinking bigger
More equitable than equity
A long time ago in the startup world
Top Shot in all but name
The importance of community
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.