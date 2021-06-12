U.S. screens 2.02 million airport passengers Friday

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Travelers go through general screening at a security checkpoint at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Washington, U.S. April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened 2.02 million passengers on Friday at U.S. airports, the highest number since March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand.
It was the first time daily U.S. airport passengers screened had topped 2 million since March 7, 2020, the TSA said.
Still, Friday’s demand is still just 75% of pre-pandemic air travel on the equivalent day in June 2019, when 2.7 million passengers were screened. U.S. air travel demand has been rising steadily for months as more Americans get vaccinated.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.