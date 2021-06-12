Texas regulator allows state-chartered banks to hold Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Texas regulator allows state-chartered banks to hold Bitcoin
A Texas state regulator has officially affirmed that Texas state-chartered banks are allowed to store cryptocurrencies like (BTC) for their customers.
The Texas Department of Banking, a state regulatory agency chartering state banks and supervising financial services, issued a notice on Thursday stating that local banks are permitted to provide crypto services in the state.
