Texas regulator allows state-chartered banks to hold Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

A Texas state regulator has officially affirmed that Texas state-chartered banks are allowed to store cryptocurrencies like (BTC) for their customers.

The Texas Department of Banking, a state regulatory agency chartering state banks and supervising financial services, issued a notice on Thursday stating that local banks are permitted to provide crypto services in the state.