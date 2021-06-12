Swiss voters to decide on pesticides ban, terrorism law and COVID-19 aid

Article content

ZURICH — Switzerland heads to the polls on Sunday in a batch of referendums which could see the country become only the second in the world to ban artificial pesticides.

Laws to combat terrorism, cut CO2 emissions and provide emergency COVID-19 funding also face binding votes under the Swiss system of direct democracy.

One initiative aims to prohibit the use of artificial pesticides within 10 years. Globally only Bhutan bans the chemicals.

Supporters say products made by agrochemical giants such as Switzerland’s Syngenta and Germany’s Bayer and BASF endanger health and the environment.

“It’s vital that we stop the use of pesticides which are causing serious health problems for people today and storing up problems for the future,” said Antoinette Gilson, a co-author of the Pesticides Initiative.

Manufacturers say their pesticides are rigorously tested and regulated, and crop yields would slump without them.

Many farmers say a ban would boost food prices, cost jobs and increase food imports.

Voters also decide on a separate Drinking Water initiative, which says artificial pesticides are polluting Switzerland’s water. It wants to redirect subsidies to farmers who do without them.