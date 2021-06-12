Stake Technologies secures $10M to build DApp ecosystem for Polkadot and Kusama By Cointelegraph

Stake Technologies secures $10M to build DApp ecosystem for Polkadot and Kusama
Stake Technologies Inc., an infrastructure provider for decentralized applications and Web 3.0 protocols, has raised $10 million in strategic investments to help build out the Polkadot and Kusama ecosystems through its wholly owned Plasm and Shiden networks.
The funds will be immediately deployed to help Stake Technologies complete a successful parachain lease offering, or PLO, both on Kusama and Polkadot, the company announced Friday. The Kusama PLO will be conducted through the Shiden Network parachain, while Plasm Network will be dedicated to Polkadot.
