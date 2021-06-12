Solana (SOL) and Enzyme (MLN) rally while the wider market remains flat By Cointelegraph

Solana (SOL) and Enzyme (MLN) rally while the wider market remains flat
Significant price corrections like the one see in May inflict widespread pain for a majority of market participants and can be a death sentence for struggling projects as token holders capitulate and dump their holdings for any price offered.
While these periods are useful to help shakeout the weak hands and weed out unnecessary projects, they also offer strong performers the opportunity to stand out from the crowd and attract the attention of eager investors looking for a safe haven during choppy markets.
