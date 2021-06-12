Soccer-Denmark’s Eriksen given CPR during Euro 2020 clash By Reuters

© Reuters. Soccer Football – Euro 2020 – Group B – Denmark v Finland – Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark – June 12, 2021 Denmark’s Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing during the match Pool via REUTERS/Jonathan Nackstrand
Copenhagen (Reuters) -Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed while playing and was given CPR by medics during his side’s Euro 2020 clash with Finland on Saturday, and the match has been suspended.
A Reuters photographer at the game saw Eriksen raise his hand as he was carried from the pitch on a stretcher.
Eriksen collapsed suddenly while running near the left touchline. The midfielder’s teammates formed a ring around him as medics pumped his chest just before halftime in their Group B clash.
Both teams subsequently left the field with officials holding up sheets to hide the stricken player from view.
