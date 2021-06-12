“Sex And The City” Revival Behind-The-Scenes Photos

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

And Just Like That… our favorite New York City gal pals are taking the city by storm once again.

And we’ve also been given some behind-the-scenes photos, as a treat.

Well, the time is nigh. And Just Like That… had its first table read, and SJP did us all a favor by posting the first pic of the reunited cast!

In the photo, we can see SJP (thee Carrie Bradshaw), as well as Cynthia Nixon (who plays Miranda), and Kristin Davis (who plays Charlotte).


HBO

As Carrie says, “They say nothing lasts forever; dreams change, trends come and go, but friendships never go out of style.”

Can you spot the fourth character in the photo?

It’s the city itself! SJP previously told TMZ that the miniseries isn’t looking to create a new fourth character.


Sarah Jessica Parker / Via instagram.com

The city will take on a life of its own, literally!

“Together again…Alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members. Like an ice cream sundae,” SJP captioned the photo.


Vince Bucci / AFP via Getty Images

The cast is “together again,” but I couldn’t help but wonder exactly how the series will tackle the Samantha question. We know that the absence of the fan-favorite, played by Kim Cattrall, will be explained through the natural progression of friendships: “Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life,” HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told TVLine, saying the show isn’t trying to “redo” the original.

Before we got a glance at Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda, SJP teased production with a stroll down memory lane.

So, here’s what else we know about the reboot so far:


HBO

The 10-episode show will follow the women in their 50s as they face even more complicated relationships and career challenges.

The franchise is getting a major makeover in terms of representation.


Presley Ann / Getty Images

The series will diversify both on-screen and off-screen, adding new characters such as Che Diaz, played by Grey’s Anatomy star Sara Ramírez. The Tony-winner will portray a nonbinary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Bradshaw is regularly featured. The writers’ room, spearheaded by Michael Patrick King, is half-comprised of people of color, who join original writers Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky.

And though there will be new characters, some of our old faves will be back, including Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth), who was previously rumored to not be joining the reboot!

Now, we wait (impatiently) for more details on a release date from HBO Max.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR