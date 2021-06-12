Selling on Amazon is a side hustle that can make you millions

More than just a “side hustle”, selling on Amazon takes money, hard work, a lot of research and dedication
We’re calling it a “side hustle,” but we want to be clear about one thing. While stories seem to abound on the internet about selling on Amazon as a “get rich quick” kind of gig, it’s not an easy street to wealth. First and foremost, you need a solid understanding of what’s involved in actually setting up shop on the site of the world’s largest e-commerce organization.
Yes, it’s true that Amazon’s net sales rose to over US$100 billion in the first quarter of 2021. It’s also a fact that about 50 per cent of Amazon’s sales come from third-party sellers and roughly two thirds of those sellers used the FBA platform. What is not clear is how many budding entrepreneurs fail, for whatever reason, once they set the wheels in motion to become part of the Amazon empire.
Larry Lubarsky is a success story, having started with essentially nothing and now earning eight figures selling on Amazon. He reiterates that this is serious business. His tips? Start with seed funding, determine how you are going to get your products, do your research, put your profits back into the business, roll up your sleeves and be prepared to work.
If you’re still with us and are keen to give selling on Amazon a try, this Amazon FBA Limitless Course will give you a solid understanding of the essentials of setting up a shop. Taught by Ryan Ford, a seven-figure Amazon FBA seller himself, you will be guided through important aspects such as the best ways to list items, establishing a brand and building your business. Drawing from his accomplishments and acumen, Ryan will cover the ins and outs of packaging, marketing, pricing, and more. The ultimate goal is to help you be successful in your new business.
While, just as in life, there are no guarantees, giving yourself the gift of awareness will at least prepare you for what to expect and how to execute your Amazon accounts. By delving into the particulars of Amazon FBA you will be exposed to insider strategies that will help you through the ranks of Amazon business. Before you start investing in product, invest in this course. The $24.99 you pay just may make all the difference in the success of your endeavours.
