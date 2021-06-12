Selling on Amazon is a side hustle that can make you millions

Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.

We’re calling it a “side hustle,” but we want to be clear about one thing. While stories seem to abound on the internet about selling on Amazon as a “get rich quick” kind of gig, it’s not an easy street to wealth. First and foremost, you need a solid understanding of what’s involved in actually setting up shop on the site of the world’s largest e-commerce organization.

Yes, it’s true that Amazon’s net sales rose to over US$100 billion in the first quarter of 2021. It’s also a fact that about 50 per cent of Amazon’s sales come from third-party sellers and roughly two thirds of those sellers used the FBA platform. What is not clear is how many budding entrepreneurs fail, for whatever reason, once they set the wheels in motion to become part of the Amazon empire.

Larry Lubarsky is a success story, having started with essentially nothing and now earning eight figures selling on Amazon. He reiterates that this is serious business. His tips? Start with seed funding, determine how you are going to get your products, do your research, put your profits back into the business, roll up your sleeves and be prepared to work.