SEC warns investors of the risks with Bitcoin futures By Cointelegraph

SEC warns investors of the risks with Bitcoin futures

Matilda Colman
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision (SEC) has warned investors about the risks of futures trading — citing market volatility, a lack of regulation and fraud to name a few issues.

In a June 10 Investor Alerts bulletin, the SEC outlines key points that investors should “carefully consider” before investing in a fund that buys or sells Bitcoin futures.