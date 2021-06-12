Roubini and Taleb tell CoinGeek Conference data matters, not tokens By Cointelegraph

Roubini and Taleb tell CoinGeek Conference data matters, not tokens
Economist Nouriel Roubini and former risk analyst Nassim Taleb took aim at crypto at the CoinGeek Conference this week, while the always controversial Craig Wright boasted that the SV blockchain was on track to hit billions of transactions a second.
Taleb, the author of best-selling economic books Black Swan and Skin in the Game, was a controversial addition to the lineup of the CoinGeek Conference in Zurich and came under fire on social media for giving Bitcoin SV legitimacy.
