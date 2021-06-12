Home Entertainment Olivia Rodrigo New Girl And More Celeb Tweets

Olivia Rodrigo New Girl And More Celeb Tweets

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

1.

Zooey Deschanel shared a throwback to when Olivia Rodrigo guest-starred on New Girl:

Real footage of Olivia Rodrigo crediting me for inspiring her number #1 album. (JK, but great album @Olivia_Rodrigo!)


Twitter: @ZooeyDeschanel

2.

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared the hilarious comment Serena made on a picture of their daughter, Olympia:


Twitter: @alexisohanian

5.

Simone Biles thanked fans for their support as she gears up for Olympic Trials:

hard to put into words how I’m feeling but I still have more work to put in. Excited to have the opportunity to compete in Olympic Trials in a few weeks. thanks everyone for the endless support, it means the world to me 🤎 XO


Twitter: @Simone_Biles

7.

Reese Witherspoon marveled over Mare of Easttown — tbh, I’m still not over that finale:

Holy Smokes! Finally finished the last episode of #MareofEasttown. This show is excellent! Incredibly complex performances and suspenseful storytelling all around. Ep 5 was one of the best eps of any show… ever! Bravo to everyone involved! @hbomax


Twitter: @ReeseW

9.

Missy Elliott shared the sweet gesture she did for her assistant:

My assistant thought she was opening my box of record plaques to hang up but it wasn’t😉 long story short she lost her mom a few years ago &amp; her son had no pictures with his grandma at this age so I gave her this oil painting simply because She’s AMAZING💜🙏🏾


Twitter: @MissyElliott

10.

Lin-Manuel Miranda shared the touching gift his college roommate gave him in honor of the release of In the Heights:

When your college roommate shows up at your doorstep with the drawing he made for the poster of your first musical.
Which he somehow saved, for 21 years, and had framed for today.
Happy #InTheHeightsMovie day everyone. My heart is full to bursting. -LMM


Twitter: @Lin_Manuel

15.

And Lil Nas X shared this incredible then vs. now:

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©