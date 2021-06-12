NEFTiPEDiA, The Next Generation of Decentralized NFTs By CoinQuora

NEFTiPEDiA, The Next Generation of Decentralized NFTs
- NEFTiPEDiA is developing a community-driven NFT marketplace.
- The marketplace is the first of its kind and will officially launch in Q4 2021.
- Also, NEFTiPEDiA is counting down to its ICO in two days.
NEFTiPEDiA, a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, is set to launch the next generation of decentralized NFTs. The platform aims to be the first truly community-run NFT marketplace, becoming a diverse, eccentric, one-of-a-kind platform.
Of note, NEFTiPEDiA caters to digital artists, creators, and collectors, allowing users to meet all their NFT needs in one place. To achieve this, the platform offers four key products which serve as the pillars of its ecosystem.
The NEFTiPEDiA pillars are its NFT marketplace, where users can buy or sell tokenized art. T…
