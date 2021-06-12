Mythical Games raises $75M to speed up NFT gaming By Cointelegraph

Mythical Games raises $75M to speed up NFT gaming
Los Angeles-based NFT games developer Mythical Games announced a $75 million Series B financing with new and existing investors. The company plans to use the fund to popularize ownership in games through playable nonfungible tokens (NFTs).
The funding round was led by WestCap Group. Other participants include 01 Advisors, Gary Vaynerchuk’s VaynerFund, Galaxy Digital, Javelin Venture Partners, Alumni Ventures and Struck Capital. The game developer studio raised a total of $120 million so far.
