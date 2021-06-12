Multi-trillion asset manager State Street launches digital currency division By Cointelegraph

Multi-trillion asset manager State Street launches digital currency division
Multi-trillion dollar asset manager, State Street Corporation (NYSE:), has become the latest financial institution to announce the launch of a dedicated digital finance division.
State Street, the second-oldest continually operating bank in the United States, announced the move on Thursday, June 10, highlighting the division’s focus on cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), and tokenization.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.